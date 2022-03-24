Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors® Congratulates President's Visionary Award Winner

MARGATE – Gennifer Reiff, a sales associate with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Margate office, was named the recipient of the 2021 President’s Visionary Award for Rookie of the Year, announced Joan Docktor, president, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, Realtors. The Rookie of the Year Award is based on number of closed units in the new agent’s first full calendar year.

The President’s Visionary Awards recognize sales associates and managers who embrace a vision of caring, leadership and commitment. The annual awards program is designed to applaud and honor select individuals for their valuable contributions to the company, to their communities and to their clients, said Reiff. The recipients were chosen for this award through nomination forms and recommendation letters from the regional managers for six different categories including Rookie of the Year, Mentor of the Year, Sales Office Leader of the Year, Technology Specialist of the Year, Welcome Specialist of the Year and Sales Associate Excellence Award.