Bean bags fly as Margate kicks off spring cornhole league

Margate — The inaugural spring Margate Cornhole League kicked off their season with matches at four locations around the city on a blustery Monday night. Not even an early evening rain shower could dampen the spirits of 42 teams comprised of 84 players vying for the championship at the conclusion of the five-week regular season and playoffs.

The Margate Business Association, along with host sponsors Bocca, Maynard’s, Robert’s Place and Ventura’s Greenhouse, welcomed the competitors and friends to their establishments, boosting business on an otherwise quiet Monday evening. The competition was fierce, albeit good natured, and all the participants raved about the organization and fun they had despite the drizzly conditions.

“What a great event for our city. The Hartman Home Team had so much fun last night and is proud to be a sponsor for the Margate Cornhole League. We hope that this is something that continues every season and we look forward to being a part of it each and every time. Our businesses and restaurants are lucky to have such a creative association to bring unique events like this to our area. Thank you MBA, and can’t wait for next Monday," said Dana Hartman Hiltner, sponsor and player on the Hartman Home Cornhole Team.