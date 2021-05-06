Bean bags fly as Margate kicks off spring cornhole league

Margate — The inaugural spring Margate Cornhole League kicked off their season with matches at four locations around the city on a blustery Monday night. Not even an early evening rain shower could dampen the spirits of 42 teams comprised of 84 players vying for the championship at the conclusion of the five-week regular season and playoffs.
The Margate Business Association, along with host sponsors Bocca, Maynard’s, Robert’s Place and Ventura’s Greenhouse, welcomed the competitors and friends to their establishments, boosting business on an otherwise quiet Monday evening. The competition was fierce, albeit good natured, and all the participants raved about the organization and fun they had despite the drizzly conditions.
“What a great event for our city. The Hartman Home Team had so much fun last night and is proud to be a sponsor for the Margate Cornhole League. We hope that this is something that continues every season and we look forward to being a part of it each and every time. Our businesses and restaurants are lucky to have such a creative association to bring unique events like this to our area. Thank you MBA, and can’t wait for next Monday," said Dana Hartman Hiltner, sponsor and player on the Hartman Home Cornhole Team.
Each team played two games during the course of the night, with seven games going on concurrently and new matches starting approximately every 30 minutes. Standings can be found at MargateHasMore.com with winners receiving 2 points, losers receiving 1 point and an overall point differential used for playoff seeding and tiebreakers.
The regular season will conclude Monday, June 7 (weather permitting) and all teams will qualify for the playoffs and be seeded based on points accumulated. The final four teams will automatically be qualified for the cornhole tournament at Beachstock, with $1000 up for grabs for the winners. A summer league will start play on July 12 and registrations will be accepted soon at the MBA website; cost per team is $80 and includes a tee shirt.
For more information on how to become a sponsor or more details about league play, contact mba@margatehasmore.com.