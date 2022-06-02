 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

  • 0

The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame proudly announces five new inductees into its Hall of Fame: Mary McGinnis Blackburn (Journalism/Media), Charisse Fizer (Medicine/Health), Teresa McGaney-Guy (Education), Martha Moskowitz (Volunteerism) and Maryam Sarhan (Volunteerism).

The induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on June 23 at the Linwood Country Club.

“These women have made significant contributions in their professional fields as well as outstanding contributions to our Atlantic County community. They are shining examples for today’s young women,” stated ACWHF President Mary Amanda Delcher.

The public is invited to attend the dinner induction ceremony honoring these fabulous women.

All proceeds go to the ACWHF Scholarship Fund to support outstanding young women as they set out to accomplish their own dreams and goals.

Individual tickets are available at $80 per person or $800 for a table of 10.

People are also reading…

For tickets and additional information contact Melissa at 609-377-4035. If you cannot attend, please consider making a tax-deductible donation in any amount.

You may send a check to Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame PO Box 1492, Absecon, N.J. 08201 or donate via Zelle to: acwhf22@gmail.com.

For additional information, visit ACWHF.org.

+4 
060222-cat-atl-halloffameteresa.jpg

McGaney-Guy

 Brenda Taube, provided
+4 
Maryam Sarhan.jpg

Sarhan

 Nastassia Davis
+4 
Mary McGinnis Blackburn Photo.jpeg

McGinnis Blackburn

 Brenda Taube, provided
+4 
060222-cat-atl-halloffamemartha.jpg

Moskowitz

 Brenda Taube, provided
+4 
060222-cat-atl-halloffamecharlisse.jpg

Fizer

 Brenda Taube, provided
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes

History notes

This photo, dated October 10, 1926, was donated by Helen Willetts Mason. In the back is Sunday school teacher Archie Somerville Scull.

Historic Galloway

Welcome to Historic Galloway, The Current’s weekly feature that looks back through Galloway Township history. Each week we get a chance to lea…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News