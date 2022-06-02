Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame proudly announces five new inductees into its Hall of Fame: Mary McGinnis Blackburn (Journalism/Media), Charisse Fizer (Medicine/Health), Teresa McGaney-Guy (Education), Martha Moskowitz (Volunteerism) and Maryam Sarhan (Volunteerism).

The induction ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on June 23 at the Linwood Country Club.

“These women have made significant contributions in their professional fields as well as outstanding contributions to our Atlantic County community. They are shining examples for today’s young women,” stated ACWHF President Mary Amanda Delcher.

The public is invited to attend the dinner induction ceremony honoring these fabulous women.

All proceeds go to the ACWHF Scholarship Fund to support outstanding young women as they set out to accomplish their own dreams and goals.

Individual tickets are available at $80 per person or $800 for a table of 10.

For tickets and additional information contact Melissa at 609-377-4035. If you cannot attend, please consider making a tax-deductible donation in any amount.

You may send a check to Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame PO Box 1492, Absecon, N.J. 08201 or donate via Zelle to: acwhf22@gmail.com.

For additional information, visit ACWHF.org.