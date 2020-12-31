Atlantic County Toys for Kids delivers toys to Shore Medical Center

Thanks to the Atlantic County Toys for Kids program and its generous sponsors, the holidays was a little brighter for the young patients at Shore Medical Center.

Greg DePiano, a retired sergeant from the Atlantic County Department of Corrections, has been running the Toys for Kids Program for the past 36 years. The program connects the community with children by providing an average of 15,000 new toys to local hospitals, municipalities, churches and organizations every year.

The toys that were dropped off Dec. 22 include: 200 coloring books with crayons, speakers and teddy bears children can hug while they receive their shots of IV.

DePiano said his first choice of hospitals is Shore Medical Center. When asked why, DePiano said his dad was in Shore for extended stays. During his visits to his dad, he realized the sick children needed a distraction. The anxiety of not feeling well and being in a hospital is overwhelming for kids, especially in this year dealing with COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's really nice for children who are in the hospital to have something to do to keep their minds occupied," DePiano said. "I've been a part of this program for a long time, and we have helped many children. I'm proud of that and grateful to the ACTFK sponsors who help to make this happen."

Recently, Trooper, DePiano's service dog and mascot of the ACTFK, passed away. Trooper was 18 years old and had visited kids in the hospital, bringing smiles with his gentle, calm demeanor and wagging tail. Trooper made the kids feel happy and safe at the hospital during his visits. He will be greatly missed by staff and patients.