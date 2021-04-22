Atlantic County Sheriff's Office hires 11 officers

Sheriff Eric Scheffler administered the oath of office to 11 new hires on Tuesday, April 20. Scheffler stated that he did not hire last year as a result of COVID that caused the day-to-day functions of the courthouses to scale back dramatically. “The need to bring on additional personnel at that time could not be justified,” Scheffler said.

Now that the courts are opening back up, Scheffler felt it necessary to replenish the openings and get his organization back to almost full staff. All new hires are filling open vacancies of officers who either retired or left the agency.

Sheriff Scheffler stated the recruits had to pass a vigorous background investigation to include successful completions of physical and psychological evaluations. He stated, “As of result of this process I believe we got the cream of the crop and look forward to having the new recruits on board.”