Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Provides Toys to Those in Need

MAYS LANDING – Sheriff Eric Scheffler and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office proudly announces over 1,000 toys were donated to their annual toy drive.

Atlantic County families are struggling more than ever this holiday season, due in part to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “We have seen an unprecedented need for social services in the past year. Providing toys to these families relieves some of the financial burden and stress so they can enjoy the holidays with their children” stated Scheffler.

Sheriff Scheffler was humbled by all the families and organizations that offered to collect and provide toys this year. Among them were the Atlantic County Tax Collectors and Treasurer’s Association, First National Bank of Absecon, The Civil and Criminal Courthouses of Atlantic County, Buck’s & Son Electrical Service, PetSmart of Mays Landing, New Standard Assisted Living in Egg Harbor Township, Mainland High School, and the Mays Landing Street Hockey Team.

“It is always incredible to witness the outpouring of generosity we see in Atlantic County during the holiday season. There’s nothing like seeing a smile on a child’s face after receiving a gift” said Scheffler.