Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office Provides Toys to Those in Need

Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler and the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office collected over 1,000 toys for its 2021 toy drive to help families provide gifts for their children. Among the organizations that provided toys were the Atlantic County Tax Collectors and Treasurer’s Association, First National Bank of Absecon, The Civil and Criminal Courthouses of Atlantic County, Buck’s & Son Electrical Service, PetSmart of Mays Landing, New Standard Assisted Living in Egg Harbor Township, Mainland High School, and the Mays Landing Street Hockey Team. ‘We have seen an unprecedented need for social services in the past year. Providing toys to these families relieves some of the financial burden and stress so they can enjoy the holidays with their children,’ stated Scheffler. ‘It is always incredible to witness the outpouring of generosity we see in Atlantic County during the holiday season. There’s nothing like seeing a smile on a child’s face after receiving a gift.’