Atlantic County sheriff, Gormley family, Hope Exists Foundation award scholarships

On Friday, Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler, former state Sen. William Gormley and Hope Exists Foundation Chairman William Mazur awarded scholarships to members of the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and their children who are pursuing degrees in higher education. The event was held at the Superior Court Complex in Mays Landing.

State Sen. Vince Polistina and Assemblyman Don Guardian, both R-Atlantic, were also in attendance.

The Sheriff Gormley Scholarship Award honors the late Gerard Gormley, who served as Atlantic County sheriff for more than 20 years starting in the 1940s. Current Sheriff Eric Scheffler created the scholarship to honor Gormley, who was one of the most respected law enforcement officers throughout the county and state.

“It is an honor and a privilege to continue this scholarship in Sheriff Gormley’s name,” Scheffler said.

The Sheriff’s Office credited the Gormley family, PBA Local 243, Shore Medical Center and the sheriff’s Hope Exists Foundation with making this year’s award the largest yet.

William Gormley, son of Gerald, said he and his family were elated to be teamed up with the sheriff’s foundation and the Sheriff’s Office to create a scholarship program he knows his father would be proud of as he was a true believer in higher education.

In all, 10 scholarships were awarded to:

Officer Jillian Gallagher

Officer Lynne DeLeon

Benjamin Cericola

Douglas Cericola Jr.

Christian Cericola

Reganne Engstler

Abigail DeLeon

Charlotte DeLeon

Huy Nguyen

Richard DeLeon