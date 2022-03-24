Atlantic County Has Two Finalists in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Statewide Drug Prevention Music Competition

Two Atlantic County teens have been named as finalists in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs music competition, which challenges New Jersey high school students to create original music with lyrics containing peer-to-peer substance use prevention messages.

Christianna Braschn of Absegami High School, and Jamar Felder, of Egg Harbor Township High School, earned their spots in the statewide program. Brasch entered with her original song “Spread Your Wings and Fly,” and Felder entered with his original song “1-800-662-4357.”

This year, there were 10 finalists from 7 different counties throughout the state. Online voting has been ongoing and will remain open through midnight on May 11.

Your Song! Your Voice! is sponsored by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey with support from 95.9 WRAT and the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. The competition will culminate with the virtual Prevention Concert, to be held on the Shout Down Drugs website (ShoutDownDrugs.com ) on May 12 at 6 p.m. Winners will then be announced live on air on 95.9 WRAT immediately following concert.

“This is the 18th year we have held this competition,” states Angelo Valente, PDFNJ’s executive director. “I commend these students on being leaders and sharing these inspiring songs with their peers.”

“The New Jersey Broadcasters Association is honored be a part of Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey music competition,” said Paul Rotella, president and CEO of the New Jersey Broadcasters Association. “This competition allows for these teens to showcase their talents and share these important messages.”

The first, second and third place winners will be announced live by Jimmy Steal, WRAT’s Creative Services director and Afternoon Drive host on 95.9 WRAT. The audio show will also remain online for listeners on the Shout Down Drugs website.

“The WRAT is excited to be part of the Your Song! Your Voice! Shout Down Drugs New Jersey competition again this year,” said Jimmy Steal, “These talented teens have worked so hard on their songs and we are excited to share them through the virtual show and announce the winners on-air.”