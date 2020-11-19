Atlantic City Police Department and Jewish Family Service receive grant

In the public safety sphere, last year, Atlantic City police received 714 calls for service specifically involving individuals with mental illness. In addition, statistics show there’s a strong prevalence of co-occurring mental illness and substance abuse among the city’s homeless population. In January 2019, a survey found 357 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Atlantic County. Of them, 162 were individuals with severe mental illness and 115 experiencing substance abuse.

“This federal grant will allow us to better serve those dealing with mental illness, substance abuse and homelessness in Atlantic City,” said Interim Officer in Charge James Sarkos. “Each day, our officers encounter individuals that fall into at least one of these three categories. It is our duty to offer the necessary services that many others already have access to. Our partnership with JFS will allow us to do just that.”

“The goal of my administration is to provide essential services to all of our community members,” said Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. “This federal funding will allow the ACPD and JFS to better serve the city of Atlantic City. I applaud the commitment of these two community-minded organizations to help those individuals who are in a mental health crisis, and this administration fully supports their efforts.”