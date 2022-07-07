 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic Christian School launches new farmers market

  • 0
070722-cat-atl-farmersmarketphoto1.jpg

From left: Carole Karabashian, director of development and communication at Atlantic Christian School; Arzum Sanchez, Community Farmers Market manager; Mayor Paul Hodson; and Elaine Carroll, Community Farmers Market volunteer and ambassador, cut the ribbon to open the new market at Atlantic Christian.

 Carole Karabashian PHOTOS, provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new Community Farmers Market has opened in Atlantic County, the first-ever summerlong farmers market in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday mornings, on the campus of Atlantic Christian School. Mayor Paul Hodson kicked off the launch of the new market at a ribbon-cutting with school officials and volunteers June 25.

“You’ve started something good here, and I really think it’s going to take off,” Hodson said as he walked around the market and interacted with vendors. Participating in the ribbon-cutting were Carole Karabashian, Atlantic Christian’s director of development and communication; Arzum Sanchez, farmers market manager; Hodson; and Elaine Carroll, farmers market volunteer and ambassador.

“We felt our campus was the perfect location to bring our community together to provide healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables, and much more,” said Karabashian, who coordinated the launch of the farmers market, assisted by Carroll. “We also will be selling fresh, organic produce in the market that was grown by our Student Garden Club in our school garden.”

People are also reading…

The farmers market will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 9 to Aug. 27. The market is located at 391 Zion Road, with ample on-site parking for the public.

The market features a variety of vendors on a rotating basis, including farmers like Smith Poultry Farm in Williamstown, craftspeople, artists, health and beauty providers, and nonprofits. Atlantic Christian’s Student Garden Club is also selling organic vegetables grown in the school garden, and the Root Cellar Tavern of Dorothy is serving up sausage and peppers, tacos and more.

Vendors are welcome to sign up anytime and can register for one or more dates to be at the market. The vendor fee is $25 for one 10-foot by 17-foot vendor space. The rate is discounted for nonprofits. To register to be a vendor, visit acseht.org/farmersmarket.

For more information, contact Arzum Sanchez at 609-653-1199, ext. 133, or asanchez@acseht.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Somers Point Garden Tour June 25

SOMERS POINT — The Down to Earth Garden Tour, sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on…

6th Annual Art in the Park

SOMERS POINT — We’re back! The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25 at JF Kennedy Park…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News