Atlantic Christian School launches new farmers market

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A new Community Farmers Market has opened in Atlantic County, the first-ever summerlong farmers market in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday mornings, on the campus of Atlantic Christian School. Mayor Paul Hodson kicked off the launch of the new market at a ribbon-cutting with school officials and volunteers June 25.

“You’ve started something good here, and I really think it’s going to take off,” Hodson said as he walked around the market and interacted with vendors. Participating in the ribbon-cutting were Carole Karabashian, Atlantic Christian’s director of development and communication; Arzum Sanchez, farmers market manager; Hodson; and Elaine Carroll, farmers market volunteer and ambassador.

“We felt our campus was the perfect location to bring our community together to provide healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables, and much more,” said Karabashian, who coordinated the launch of the farmers market, assisted by Carroll. “We also will be selling fresh, organic produce in the market that was grown by our Student Garden Club in our school garden.”

The farmers market will be open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon July 9 to Aug. 27. The market is located at 391 Zion Road, with ample on-site parking for the public.

The market features a variety of vendors on a rotating basis, including farmers like Smith Poultry Farm in Williamstown, craftspeople, artists, health and beauty providers, and nonprofits. Atlantic Christian’s Student Garden Club is also selling organic vegetables grown in the school garden, and the Root Cellar Tavern of Dorothy is serving up sausage and peppers, tacos and more.

Vendors are welcome to sign up anytime and can register for one or more dates to be at the market. The vendor fee is $25 for one 10-foot by 17-foot vendor space. The rate is discounted for nonprofits. To register to be a vendor, visit acseht.org/farmersmarket.

For more information, contact Arzum Sanchez at 609-653-1199, ext. 133, or asanchez@acseht.org.