Atlantic Cape kicks off Summer Symposium Series July 27

MAYS LANDING — Looking for free, fun experiences this summer that will also expand your knowledge? Join Atlantic Cape Community College for one or all of the sessions in the Summer Symposium Series beginning with “The Astro-Molecular Mechanism of Life in the Universe.”

Atlantic Cape’s 2022 Summer Symposium Series offers free enrichment programming on a variety of topics led by experts in their fields.

In his presentation July 27, Assistant Professor of Physics Dr. Francis Toriello will lead a discussion on how life could form from a speck of ice-covered dust in space.

The Summer Symposium Series continues Aug. 10 with “The Suffrage Timeline.” Go back in time with Carolyn Shultz, Pat Supplee and Donna Connor from the League of Women Voters and experience life when the right to vote wasn’t guaranteed for everyone.

On Aug. 18, join Atlantic Cape’s STEM professors for an immersive “Star Party” in the STEM building, including cosmology and astronomy discussions, refreshments, space-themed music, and a trip to the roof to gaze at the cosmos through our telescopes.

Then on Aug. 24, former Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Buckley, the first person to make a human trafficking arrest and conviction in Atlantic County, will discuss how and where human trafficking occurs and how it is investigated and eventually prosecuted.

Finally, on Sept. 7, analyze the effects of media on adolescent mental health with Madison Russ, research coordinator for the Annenberg Health Risk Communication Institute’s CHAMP project and Adjunct Professor of Communication at Atlantic Cape.

All events, except “Star Party,” will take place 5:30 p.m. in Room C3 on the Mays Landing campus of Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, and last approximately one hour. Star Party begins 6:30 p.m. and will last about three hours.

For a complete list of events and descriptions, and to register, visit atlantic.edu/symposium.