 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic Cape Gallery to host ‘Voices and Votes’ art exhibit, submissions accepted

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery will host a complementary art exhibit in July and August in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit “Voices and Votes” coming to Atlantic Cape this summer.

The Gallery exhibit will showcase works from artists around New Jersey related to democracy and America in a variety of mediums.

Submissions are still being accepted. Artists may drop off up to three 2-D or 3-D works at the gallery. Be sure that the works are ready to hang on the walker system in the gallery. No sawtooth hangers or extremely heavy frames permitted.

The Gallery exhibit will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 11 through Aug. 11, located on the second floor of the William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike.

For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at kaikens@atlantic.edu with the subject line “Voices and Votes.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6th Annual Art in the Park

SOMERS POINT — We’re back! The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25 at JF Kennedy Park…

Somers Point Garden Tour June 25

SOMERS POINT — The Down to Earth Garden Tour, sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on…

Linwood PTO food truck night

LINWOOD — The Linwood PTO food truck night was held May 17 at the Belhaven Middle School parking lot and was open to the entire community.

History notes

History notes

This photo, dated October 10, 1926, was donated by Helen Willetts Mason. In the back is Sunday school teacher Archie Somerville Scull.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News