Atlantic Cape Gallery to host ‘Voices and Votes’ art exhibit, submissions accepted

MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic Cape Community College Art Gallery will host a complementary art exhibit in July and August in celebration of the Smithsonian’s traveling historical exhibit “Voices and Votes” coming to Atlantic Cape this summer.

The Gallery exhibit will showcase works from artists around New Jersey related to democracy and America in a variety of mediums.

Submissions are still being accepted. Artists may drop off up to three 2-D or 3-D works at the gallery. Be sure that the works are ready to hang on the walker system in the gallery. No sawtooth hangers or extremely heavy frames permitted.

The Gallery exhibit will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 11 through Aug. 11, located on the second floor of the William J. Spangler Library in Daniel Leeds Hall (D building) on the Mays Landing campus, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike.

For more information, contact Katherine Aikens at kaikens@atlantic.edu with the subject line “Voices and Votes.”