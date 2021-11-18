Atlantic Cape Community College focuses on supporting student veterans through new position

“They definitely need a voice and it helps that I’m someone who walks the walk – I know what they’re going through,” he said. “I’m in the National Guard myself, so working around Temporary Duty Assignments (TDYs), drill schedules, and deployments is something I’m very familiar with and I can help them coordinate all of that with their professors if they have orders that come up.”

Ingram sees himself in the service members and veterans he works with at Atlantic Cape. He enlisted in the Army National Guard after graduating from Atlantic Cape in 2005. The logistics staff officer, responsible for equipment and maintenance readiness of nearly 500 soldiers in his battalion in Vineland, just celebrated his 16th year of being in the military. A captain, Ingram was recently selected for a promotion to major.

“The military has given me so much — structure, discipline, different life skills and experiences that I would’ve never had otherwise,” Ingram said. “Going to college first really helped me. When I enlisted, I joined as a private first class, which is like the third level of private, as opposed to joining at the lowest level – giving me a little more money and a little more rank. It also allowed me to become an officer – you need a degree to even have the opportunity to go to Officer Candidate School.”