As We Were - Travels with the Current
As We Were - Travels with the Current

020421_cdb_travels Budapest Parliament & the Current (2)

Eileen Cioffi of Margate, Marge Jacobs and Maria Golebiewski, of Ventnor, Clarine Goodleaf of Seattle, Washington, and Alex Cioffi, of Margate.

Enjoying the park with Hungarian Parliament in Budapest in the background during a Danube River Cruise, visiting charming towns and castles in Hungary, Austria and Germany.

