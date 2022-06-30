Annual Farm Fresh produce vouchers available for use at participating farm markets

The annual produce vouchers for low-income Atlantic County residents 60 and older are now available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, the county said last week.

The vouchers, distributed by the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services, allow recipients to purchase locally grown fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs at participating farm markets through November.

The state requires the county to target low-income seniors for participation. Individuals must live in Atlantic County, be 60 or older and have an annual gross income that does not exceed $2,096 a month or $25,142 annually for one person or $2,823 a month or $33,874 annually for a married couple.

For the safety of participants, vouchers will again be distributed by mail this year. Interested residents may call the county’s information and assistance hotline at 888-426-9243 to request vouchers.

If all requirements are met, vouchers, guidelines and a list of participating farm markets will be mailed to the verified address. Vouchers may only be used by the person to whom they were provided. Lost or stolen vouchers cannot be replaced.

Eligible participants will receive five $6 vouchers per person, for a total of $30. They may spend one voucher at a time but will not receive change if they do not use the whole value of a voucher.

Due to variables such as weather, availability of produce and farm market hours of operation, residents are advised to use their vouchers before the end of October. A list of participating farmers markets is available at atlantic-county.org/ intergenerational-services/produce-voucher-program.asp.