“An Evening Under the Stars” with Sylvia Granato to debut at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point on Saturday, June 18th

SOMERS POINT — An unforgettable night is in the stars for the Somers Point community.

Pena Productions, a national full-service entertainment production company, will present ““An Evening Under the Stars” with Sylvia Granato at 8 p.m. on June 18 at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.

“An Evening Under the Stars” is a unique, interactive show with audience participation like you have never experienced before. Granato has a rare gift that allows her to use Zodiac signs as a guideline to an individual’s personality for personal empowerment and evolution. With this ability to translate Zodiac signs, Granato is able to make predictions and pinpoint outcomes.

“I’ve produced spectacular events all over the world, but on June 18 it will be my first time in Somers Point, New Jersey, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Both Sylvia and I have always believed in giving back to the community. We are very excited to be able to give and help others that are in need,” said David Pena, the founder and owner of Pena Productions. “Sylvia is more than an entertainer, she helps people who are facing real life problems, whether it is spiritually or physically. Sylvia’s purpose and goal in her work is to help align people with their own unique self so they can take a step further into their own potential.”

“The Shore family is extremely grateful to Dave and Sylvia for their support of Shore Cancer Center. Funds from this event will be used for the purchase of a new CT machine which adds a new level of patient care,” said Brian Cahill, director of marketing for Shore Medical Center. “I first met Dave when we created Boogie Nights years ago, and I experienced first-hand the high energy and creativity he brings to the table. He knows great talent when he sees it, and Sylvia is no exception. We are fortunate that Dave and Sylvia are bringing this show to Somers Point before it tours the country.”

“Shore Medical Center is an important part of our community,” added Jennifer Gatewood, executive director of the Gateway Playhouse. “The Gateway Playhouse is happy to support this exciting fundraiser benefiting Shore Cancer Center.”

The CT simulator is the first step in radiation treatment planning, and having a CT simulator machine in the Cancer Center will improve the experience for patients, families and clinicians. The new CT simulator will complement other recent advances in radiation treatment at Shore Cancer Center, including the new $3.5 million Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator, the machine that administers radiation, and a new treatment planning system, the most advanced in the region. Shore Cancer Center, a proud member of the Penn Cancer Network, is a comprehensive, nationally recognized program that utilizes a multi-disciplinary approach to provide the highest quality cancer care close to home. Shore Cancer Center is located at 100 Medical Center Way in Somers Point, across from the hospital.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Pena Productions will donate all proceeds to Shore Cancer Center to assist in funding a new CT machine for radiation treatment planning. Tickets are $25 per ticket and are on sale now. The Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave. To purchase tickets, visit gatewaybythebay.org.