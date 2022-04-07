Alzheimer’s Support Group Meets at Seashore Gardens Living Center April 19th

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center is offering a free monthly support group for family members and caregivers of loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. at Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road. The next scheduled meeting is April 19. SGLC requires COVID-19 screening and KN95 masks to be worn.

The meeting will be led by Katrina Schnepp, director of Social Services at SGLC. This is an opportunity to learn about resources, find strategies for dealing with a loved one with memory loss, and meet others in similar circumstances. To take part, contact Schnepp at 609-404-4848 or schneppk@seashoregardens.org.