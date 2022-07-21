Absegami HS Excels at FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago

GALLOWAY — Five Absegami High School students were among the more than 12,000 participants from across the United States and abroad who attended the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference earlier this month in Chicago. It was the first “in person” national conference since 2019.

During their six days in Chicago, students enhanced their business skills, expanded their networks, participated in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events, and explored the city and its attractions. True to the conference theme, participants demonstrated how “Success Starts Here” in FBLA.

Rising sophomores Mahi Patel and Ria Patel made Absegami High School history — becoming the first team from the school to “place” nationally. The two students were awarded fourth-place honors in the Introduction to Business Presentation competitive event, out of 107 teams from across the US and China. They were the only New Jersey team to advance to the finals in that extremely competitive event, and one of only 14 teams nationwide to do so. Additionally, 2022 graduates Khushi Shah and Laura Mayfield represented Absegami and the State of New Jersey at NLC by competing in the Healthcare Administration objective test, and rising senior Sameera Hossain not only competed in the Public Speaking event, but also represented New Jersey as an incoming FBLA State Officer. The students are coached, mentored and advised by business education teacher Dawn Kosko.

“I am extremely proud of our hard-working FBLA students. Mahi, Ria, Khushi, Laura and Sameera represented Absegami High School, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District and the entire state of New Jersey at this national event with professionalism and maturity beyond their years,” Kosko said, adding the chapter is looking forward to returning to next year’s FBLA NLC to be held in Atlanta, Georgia.

During some downtime at the beginning and at the end of the conference, the students had the opportunity to explore the city and its attractions. They visited Cloud Gate (aka “The Bean”), Millennium Park, Navy Pier and the SkyDeck at Willis Tower and enjoyed deep dish pizza. The group also took a 1½-hour river cruise to learn about the unique architecture of the city through the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center.

Absegami High School’s FBLA chapter is working toward building community business partnerships and holding events to raise money for students to participate in next year’s opportunities. To become a sponsor or to make a donation, please contact Kosko at dkosko@gehrhsd.net.