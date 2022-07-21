Absecon Veterinary Hospital Hosts Annual ‘Bark in the Park’ Fundraising Event Sept. 17

Absecon Veterinary Hospital will hold the second annual Bark in the Park dog-friendly fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Atlantic County 4H Fairgrounds, 3210 Route 50 in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township.

The event will benefit the hospital’s non-profit 501(c)3 charity, Laddie’s Legacy, which commemorates the life of Laddie, a large and beautiful Maine Coon kitty that was surrendered to the hospital because his owner could not pay for increasing medical fees. The charity was created to not only remember Laddie, but also to help other families in dire financial need when their pet faces a health crisis.

“We are honored to bring this event to the community again this year,” said Cherie Scheurich, hospital administrator and Laddie’s Legacy board member. “It's a great way to raise funds to support Laddie's Legacy, which seeks to alleviate this heartbreaking decision by aiding pet owners to help offset the financial burden of emergency care when the pet has a favorable outcome. We believe that the place of loving, cherished animals in families should never be threatened by concerns over the cost of unforeseen veterinary care.”

The day will include contests, food, activities, games, a dog show, dog training demonstrations, pony rides and more activities.

Absecon Veterinary Hospital is currently seeking vendors/food trucks to participate in and support the event. A participation fee of $50 is required and 100% benefits Laddie’s Legacy. The rain date for the event is Sept. 18.