Absecon Lighthouse hosts a "spring festival" on May 7

Absecon Lighthouse, New Jersey’s tallest and the country’s third tallest masonry light, will be partnering with the Inlet Community Partners to present a spring festival noon to 6 p.m. May 7. Rain date is May 8.

The day will include live music, more than 40 vendors, workshops, yoga, sound bath, meditation, drum circle, mindful kids’ corner, and awareness alley. Pack a picnic and stay for the day.

While the event is free, the hope is visitors will be inspired to donate to help preserve the historic Absecon Lighthouse — and enjoy discounted climbs to the top.

For Mother’s Day, the “Rose Sponsorship” is available for a $100 donation. Your special message will be created on lovely paper and be displayed for your special person in our museum for the weekend. Various fundraising sponsorships are available for the spring festival and can be seen at abseconlighthouse.org, along with vendor applications and instructions.

For information on becoming a vendor, please contact seagoddesshealingarts@gmail.com or visit abseconlighthouse.org.

