9th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament Tees Off at Harbor Pines Golf Club on May 19th

MARGATE – The 9th annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will take to the greens at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday, May 19. A must-attend community event, Jewish Family Service and the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center partner to raise funds for essential programs and services. The competition style tournament brings the community together for an afternoon of golf, contests, online auction, prizes, food and more.

Golfers can look forward to fun contests, including longest drive and closest to the pin, on-course food and specialty beverage stations, and exciting team prizes. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or novice player, there’s something for everyone.

Within the community, the need for assistance from individuals and families continues to rise. By supporting the JFS & JCC Golf Tournament, your commitment will help both agencies provide programs and services that so many across the region need today and in the future. The committee has set a goal to raise $60,000 to benefit both agencies so we may further our mission to enrich the lives of children, seniors and the Atlantic County community.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and range from $250 to $5,000. Registration begins at 1 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, food and beverages.

Unable to attend, but still want to support? An online auction will open May 1 to bid on golf outings, restaurant certificates, custom gift baskets, fun experiences and more. To register, sponsor or get involved with the committee, contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 and kreed@jfsatlantic.org or Brian Adler at 609-822.1167, ext.159 and badler@jccatlantic.org. For more information about this event, visit jfsatlantic.org.