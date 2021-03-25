 Skip to main content
8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament tees off at Harbor Pines Golf Club on May 27
8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament tees off at Harbor Pines Golf Club on May 27

The Geoscape Solar foursome gets ready to hit the fairways at the 2020 JFS vs. JCC Golf Tournament. The annual program raises funds to provide children, seniors and the Atlantic County community with programs and services that enhance and enrich their lives. This year’s tournament will take place at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday, May 27th. For information, contact Kirby Reed at 609.822.1108 x144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org.

Margate — The 8th Annual JFS & JCC Golf Tournament will once again take to the greens at Harbor Pines Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday, May 27th. A must-attend community event, Jewish Family Service and the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center partner to raise funds for agency programs and services. This competition style tournament will bring the community together for a fun day of golf, contests, prizes and more.

The tournament will also feature on-course contests, including Hit the Float, Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or novice player, there’s something for everyone.

As a community, the need for assistance has escalated drastically in the past year. By supporting the JFS & JCC Golf Tournament, your commitment will help our agencies provide services and programs that so many in our region need today and in the future. The committee has set a goal of $50,000 to benefit both agencies so we may further our mission to enrich the lives of children, seniors and the Atlantic County community.

Registration begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tickets are $225 per golfer and includes greens fees, golf cart, on-course food stations and beverages.

Unable to attend, but still want to support? An online auction will open May 1 to bid on vacations, restaurant certificates, custom design baskets, fun experiences and more. For golf tickets, sponsorship opportunities or to get involved with the committee, contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For more information about this event, visit jfsatlantic.org or jccatlantic.org.

