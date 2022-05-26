6th Annual Golf Tournament to Benefit Seashore Gardens Foundation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Golfers and non-golfers alike are invited to participate in the Seashore Gardens Foundation Golf Tournament and awards dinner on June 21 at Harbor Pines Golf Club, 500 St. Andrews Drive.

This tournament will benefit Seashore Gardens Foundation, a nonprofit 501© organization created to provide aid and support for the health care programs and supportive services at Seashore Gardens Living Center, according to co-chairs Rich Cohen, Jason Goldstein and David Lieberman.

This year the tournament falls on the longest day of the year — June 21 — which is especially fitting since some SGLC residents and their families are navigating the long and challenging journey of living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Funds from the tournament will go toward enriching lives for all residents, including those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Registration and lunch begin at noon.

Tee time for golfers is at 1:30 p.m. The awards dinner is at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive. Hole-in-one will be sponsored by Mercedes Benz, Atlantic City, Fort Washington, West Chester. There also will be a silent auction.

Cost is $250 per golfer and includes a lunch and barbecue buffet dinner and deluxe goody bag.

Foursomes are available for $1,000.

To only attend the awards dinner, the cost is $75 per person. Register online at seashoregardens.org/support-us/golf-tournament.

There are sponsorships available and there will a program book with ads distributed at the tournament.

The Simon & Sylvia Zisman Seashore Gardens Living Center is a nonprofit home for the aged, guided by Jewish tradition, law and charity, dedicated to enriching the quality of life for its residents.

The 125,000-square foot senior Living Center features a family of services which include assisted living, patient-centered short- and long-term nursing care, Alzheimer’s care, respite care and full rehabilitation services all under one roof. For more information, visit seashoregardens.org.