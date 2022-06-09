6th Annual Art in the Park

SOMERS POINT — We’re back! The Somers Point Arts Commission is presenting Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 25 at JF Kennedy Park on Broadway overlooking Great Egg Harbor Bay. The daylong event features professional and amateur painters, sculptors and photographers.

Art in the Park accepts traditional work in the following categories: oil/acrylic, drawing/pastels, watercolor, hand-pulled prints, mixed media/collage, photography and sculpture. Participation is $30 and interested artists can obtain an application by contacting somersptarts@gmail.com. All applications must be received by June 24.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place, along with honorable mention ribbons, to painters, sculptors and photographers. Attendees at the event will also have a chance to “judge” a piece of art by voting for the popular People’s Choice Award. Award donors include Passion Vines Wine & Spirit Company, The Clam Bar, The Anchorage, Tilton Inn, Two Cents Plain and ERCO Ceilings and Interiors.

Children of all ages will be treated to an array of artistic experiences and activities including cardboard construction, collage corner, haiku writing, face painting and more. In addition, a children’s clothesline art exhibit, featuring the work of students from Dawes Avenue School, will be on display.

Attendees will be entertained by Karen Cleighton, aka DJ KC. There will also be a vocal and dance performance by Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts. Food vendors include Dukes Dogs, Mr. Ice Cream Man and Maui Joe’s Shave Ice.

Art in the Park is free and open to the public. Kennedy Park provides handicapped parking and additional assistance will be provided by request two weeks prior to the event by emailing somersptarts@gmail.com

Contributors to Art in the Park and Somers Point Arts Commission’s 2022 programs include The City of Somers Point, Somers Point Business Assn., Sturdy Saving Bank, Shore Local Newsmagazine, and Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

For questions and information, email somersptarts@gmail.com, or online visit artintheparksomerspt.weebly.com, somersptarts.weebly.com, or on Facebook @somersptarts.