33rd Annual Jewish Family Service House Tour Raises $60,000 Proceeds Benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore

MARGATE — More than 500 attendees strolled through six homes in Longport and Margate during the 33rd annual Jewish Family Service House Tour. The event, sponsored by Surroundings Interiors, raised $60,000 to benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at JFS program which provides essential transportation, care coordination, meal delivery and socialization for adults age 50 and older.

“At JFS, we were delighted to host the popular House Tour after a two-year hiatus. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive look inside Downbeach homes which featured state-of-the-art kitchens, ornate fixtures and hardware, beautiful décor, breathtaking views and more. We are thankful to the homeowners who graciously opened the doors to their residences for this agency fundraiser,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.

A special thanks to the House Tour committee — Rene Kane, Hope Morgan, Hanna Newcomer, Jodi Reece, Sarah Rosenthal, Beth Shor, Pam Sinderbrand, Michele Sloane and Lesley Weinberg — who organized the successful event, ensuring guests and homeowners alike had a memorable experience. In addition, nearly 90 volunteers dedicated their day to help make the fundraising event a success.

More than 70 VIPs took the tour to the next level with door-to-door transportation, priority entry into the homes and gift bags. House Tour VIP sponsors included Avalon Flooring, Cooper Levenson and The Novelli Team. As part of the fundraiser, Oasis Property Group served as the lunch sponsor and attendees enjoyed a selection of food offered by Essl’s Dugout and TacocaT food trucks.

House sponsors included Berkshire Hathaway, Candice Adler Designs, Coast Tile & Marble Supply, Colmar Kitchen and Bath, Fox Rehabilitation, Geoscape Solar, Island Builders, JAB Design Group, Macy’s, Right at Home, Roth-Goldstein Memorial Chapel and TJC Architect. Trade sponsors were Clay’s Climate Control, Euro Line Designe and Le Fashion Cottage. In addition, attendees enjoyed shopping and picked up information and refresnments from Pop-Up sponsors — Island Builders, Sotheby’s International Realty, Sunset Outpost, and Willis of Pennsylvania. Also, each home featured on-site sponsors so attendees were able to interact with kitchen designers, architects and builders.

The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at JFS is a membership program which provides a variety of concierge, volunteer, professional services and socialization for adults (50+) in the community. With more than 200 members, including 25 Holocaust survivors, the program offers intergenerational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels, care coordination and more.

Raffle ticket prizes included a $200 Downbeach Express gift card, overnight stay and dinner at Ocean Casino Resort and a Lagos necklace from Roberts Fine Jewelers, as well as dining, shopping and lifestyle gift certificates from Dino’s Subs and Pizza, Dock’s Oyster House, Hannah G’s, Knit Wit, Latrice Fashion, New Jersey Yoga Zone, Performance Pickleball, Sasscer’s Cheesecakes and Ventura’s Greenhouse. In addition, Walmart, Resorts Casino Hotel and Starkman Distributors donated water and snacks.

The House Tour committee is already searching for homes for next year’s tour, scheduled to take place Aug. 7, 2023. For more information, contact Beth Joseph at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org. For information on JFS programs and services visit jfsatlantic.org.