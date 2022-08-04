19th Annual MBA Wine Tasting Enjoyed by All

The event, held at the Edgmar Circle recreation field, drew a gathering of more than 300 guests. It featured wine and spirit tastings, a silent and live auction, plenty of food, recreational cornhole, ping pong, chess and checker games and live entertainment by the Usual Suspects.

Auction items were donated by businesses and individuals throughout the community. The live auction was hosted by Lou Solomon and Diane Mitchell from the WAYV-FM 95.1’s “Mike & Diane Morning Show.”

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program which has awarded over $120,700 in scholarships since its inception. The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools and are continuing their education. The event also supports the MBA’S Children Fund in conjunction with the Margate schools which anonymously provides warm clothing, school supplies, food, eye glasses, summer camp for latch key children, toys and more for local children.