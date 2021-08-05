18th annual MBA wine tasting enjoyed by many

MARGATE — The Margate Business Association’s annual wine tasting held on Friday, July 23 at the beautifully renovated Edgmar Circle recreation field was a resounding success.

More than 430 guests enjoyed an unforgettable evening of wine, craft beer and spirit tastings, a silent and live auction, mouthwatering hors d’oeuvres and sweets, recreational cornhole, ping pong, chess and checker games and live entertainment by the Mas Tequila Orchestra.

The event raised $44,000, with auction items generously donated by businesses and individuals throughout the community. The live auction was hosted by local celebrity Lou Solomon and Mike Kelso from the “Mike & Diane Morning Show” on 95.1 WAYV. The Wine Tasting Committee is co-chaired by Paula Hartman and Dana Hartman-Hiltner.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program, which has awarded over $115,000 in scholarships since its inception.

The scholarships are awarded to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools and are continuing their education. The event also supports the MBA’S Children Fund in conjunction with the Margate schools which anonymously provides warm clothing, school supplies, food, eye glasses, summer camp for latch key children, toys and more for local children.