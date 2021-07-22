Donny Fund's 'Donny & Johnny Day' set for Aug. 7

The Donny Fund, part of the John and Nancy Sykes Foundation, will host a special edition of the 27th annual Donny Fund Day for 2021. “Donny & Johnny Day” will celebrate the lives and legacies of Donald Sykes and John Sykes IV.

This year’s event will be held Aug. 7 at the Pleasantville Yacht Club. It is an open challenge for anyone who would like to navigate a three-mile course on Lakes Bay by kayak, paddleboard, windsurf, swim or run/walk. The non-competitive, at your own pace event starts at 5 p.m.; the course opens at 6:15 p.m. The entry fee includes each participant to a deck party with live entertainment, buffet and commemorative shirt.

The entry fee is $40 for preregistration; $50 the day of the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Donny Fund of the JNS Foundation to help special needs kids in the area.

The Donny Fund was started in 1993 in memory of Donald Sykes. Its mission is to aid area families affected by catastrophic illness and to promote universal positivity and optimism.

John Sykes, Donald’s brother, died in January after a 20-year battle with a vascular condition. He was an athlete and founding member of the Boardwalk Runners. He operated John Sykes Roofing and Sheet Metal.

For more information or to register, visit thedonnyfund.com.