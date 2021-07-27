Crest Savings Bank employees donate to Cape May County 4-H

Representatives from Crest Savings Bank presented the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program with $1,480.44 on behalf of their employees. The presentation was made at the new Crest Savings branch currently under construction in Cape May Court House Office. Bank employees raise money for local organizations via their Friday “Casual 4 a Cause” program. Cape May County 4-H was selected as the 2nd Quarter 2021 recipient. From left are Kelli Harkins, customer experience manager, Crest Savings Bank; 4-H members Joseph Arcuri, Rebecca Arcuri and Molly Richards; Linda Horner, 4-H Program Coordinator; 4-H members Autumn Richards and Eddie Hoover; Jasmine Batzell, customer experience specialist, Crest Savings Bank; and Amanda Malkowski, relationship manager, Crest Savings Bank.