Community calendar

‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. July 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; join Susan Tischler, Holly Knapp, and Will Knapp in East Lynne Theater Company’s fun-filled “Vaudeville Variety,” where they’ll take you back to 1916 with skits; outside at W. Cape May Borough Hall’s “Back Yard,” 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

Sunday, July 25

WATER COLOR CLASS WITH LOCAL ARTIST: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; $30, bring supplies or provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-318-4676 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

Fundraisers

Thursday, July 22

ABSECON DQ’S FUNDRAISER FOR CHOP: July 22, 23; $1 from every Blizzard Treat sold at the Absecon DQ will go to our local Children’s Hospital; music, raffles, games, prizes and more; 310 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City. 609-412-1686.

Friday, July 23