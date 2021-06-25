 Skip to main content
Community calendar
COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Community calendar

EVENTS

Friday, June 25

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; meet online to color and socialize; participants may pick up a coloring pack from the library or use their own supplies; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

BABY SUPPLY PICK UP & RESOURCES: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; receive a bundle of baby essentials and some resources about childhood development; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY ADVISORY CHAT: 5 to 6 p.m.; hosted by New Day Family Success Center; join for dinner and let us know what we can do to help make our community stronger; open to all families living in Atlantic County; pre-registration required. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

Saturday, June 26

ART IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission; featuring art exhibit and sales, kids art activities, entertainment by the Budesa Brothers and Friends, food vendors; JFK Park, Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

10TH ANNUAL BEACHSTOCK: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; rain date June 27; food, cornhole tournament, handmade crafts, kids activities, live music, and more; beach between Huntington and Granville avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 p.m.; series of lectures and programs; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. June 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; performed outside at West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, W. Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

FUNDRAISERS

Saturday, June 26

GARDENS SUMMER YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to noon; hosted by Ocean City Gardens Civic Association; Cardiff Triangle off the Gardens Parkway near the Longport bridge, Ocean City; proceeds benefit the scholarship fund, island beautification and other humanitarian efforts supported by the association.

GROUPS

Sunday, June 27

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; calming breathing exercise; to receive a link by email to join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800.

Monday, June 28

‘GOT STRESS?’: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

HEALTH, FITNESS

Friday, June 25

VIRTUAL TAI CHI/QIGONG CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; held via Zoom; open to adults of all fitness levels; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, June 26

YOGA — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

MUSIC Friday, June 25 GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND — PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton; $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.

