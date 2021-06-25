Community calendar

EVENTS

Friday, June 25

EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; meet online to color and socialize; participants may pick up a coloring pack from the library or use their own supplies; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

BABY SUPPLY PICK UP & RESOURCES: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; open to all families in Atlantic County; receive a bundle of baby essentials and some resources about childhood development; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township; pre-registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.