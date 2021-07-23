Community calendar

EVENTS
Friday, July 23
ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 24
CEDAR RUN WILDLIFE REFUGE — OWL STORIES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge presents Owl Stories; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.
‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. July 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; by East Lynne Theater Company; 732 Broadway, West Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Sunday, July 25
WATER COLOR CLASS WITH LOCAL ARTIST: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; $30, bring supplies or provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-318-4676 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.
FUNDRAISERS
Friday, July 23
18TH ANNUAL MBA WINE TASTING EVENT: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Margate Business Association’s 18th Annual MBA Wine Tasting; portion of proceed benefits The Margate Business Association and other organizations; Edgemar Circle at the Adult Recreational Park, Amherst and Jerome avenues, Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
GROUPS
Saturday, July 24
YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, July 25
MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Friday, July 23
TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Saturday, July 24
YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
MUSIC
Friday, July 23
PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 23, 28; July 23: Gold Rush; July 28: Albert Castiglia; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $33. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
RELIGION
Friday, July 23
BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m. July 23, Aug. 13; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.