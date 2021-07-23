 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community calendar
0 comments

Community calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EVENTS

Friday, July 23

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, July 24

CEDAR RUN WILDLIFE REFUGE — OWL STORIES: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge presents Owl Stories; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.

‘THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.

‘VAUDEVILLE VARIETY’: 7 p.m. July 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; by East Lynne Theater Company; 732 Broadway, West Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.

Sunday, July 25

WATER COLOR CLASS WITH LOCAL ARTIST: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; $30, bring supplies or provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-318-4676 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Friday, July 23

18TH ANNUAL MBA WINE TASTING EVENT: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Margate Business Association’s 18th Annual MBA Wine Tasting; portion of proceed benefits The Margate Business Association and other organizations; Edgemar Circle at the Adult Recreational Park, Amherst and Jerome avenues, Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

GROUPS

Saturday, July 24

YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Sunday, July 25

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

HEALTH, FITNESS

Friday, July 23

TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Saturday, July 24

YOGA CLASSES: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

MUSIC

Friday, July 23

PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 23, 28; July 23: Gold Rush; July 28: Albert Castiglia; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton, $33. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.

RELIGION

Friday, July 23

BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m. July 23, Aug. 13; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News