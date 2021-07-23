Community calendar

Sunday, July 25

WATER COLOR CLASS WITH LOCAL ARTIST: 3 to 5 p.m.; by Stephanie Segal Miller; $30, bring supplies or provided for $5; The Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-318-4676 or StephanieSegalMiller.com.

FUNDRAISERS

Friday, July 23

18TH ANNUAL MBA WINE TASTING EVENT: 6 to 9:30 p.m.; Margate Business Association’s 18th Annual MBA Wine Tasting; portion of proceed benefits The Margate Business Association and other organizations; Edgemar Circle at the Adult Recreational Park, Amherst and Jerome avenues, Margate, $65. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

GROUPS

Saturday, July 24

YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Sunday, July 25