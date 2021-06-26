Community calendar

EVENTS
Saturday, June 26
EASTON NIGHTS EXHIBIT BY PETER YDEEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through June 27; Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City. 609-626-3805 or NoyesMuseum.org.
SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
ART IN THE PARK: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; hosted by the Somers Point Arts Commission; featuring art exhibit and sales, kids art activities, entertainment by the Budesa Brothers and Friends, food vendors; JFK Park, Broadway, Somers Point. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.
10TH ANNUAL BEACHSTOCK: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; rain date June 27; food, cornhole tournament, handmade crafts, kids activities, live music, and more; beach between Huntington and Granville avenues, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
DELAWARE BAY SPEAKERS SERIES: 3:30 p.m.; series of lectures and programs, moving between the lighthearted and the serious to educate and entertain; Bayshore Center at Bivalve, 2800 High St., Port Norris. 856-785-2060 or BayshoreCenter.org.
DOWNTOWN WILDWOOD FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 4; more than 60 vendors; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
'VAUDEVILLE VARIETY': 7 p.m. June 26, July 10, 24, 31, Aug. 21, 28; on the grounds of West Cape May Borough Hall, 732 Broadway, West Cape May; $25 advance, $20 students and military, free ages 12 and younger. 609-884-5898 or EastLynneTheater.org.
Monday, June 28
BASIC ESL VIRTUAL CLASS: 7 to 8 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; beginning English class for non-native English speakers; classes include interactive learning activities that focus on increasing the listening, speaking, reading, grammar, and writing skills of the students; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
Tuesday, June 29
CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH VIRTUAL CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m.; students will improve their speaking ability and knowledge of Spanish vocabulary; held by Atlantic City Library via Google Classroom; registration required. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
OUTDOOR COMMUNITY ADVISORY BOARD MEETING: 3:45 to 4:45 p.m.; share your ideas and suggestions; open to all families living in Atlantic County; Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave., Egg Harbor Township, registration required. 609-569-0376 or EventBrite.com.
STAFFORD RECREATION'S FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Sept. 21; fruits, vegetables, fresh cut flowers, pasta, pies, and more; Heritage Park, West Bay Avenue, across form A Paul King Park, Manahawkin. 609-597-1000 or StaffordNJ.gov.
Wednesday, June 30
VIRTUAL PROGRAM - TRIVIA GAME DAY: 4 to 5 p.m.; test your knowledge and try to defeat the reigning trivia champion as you compete for the top prize; free Village members and Holocaust survivors, and $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
FUNDRAISERS
Saturday, June 26
GARDENS SUMMER YARD SALE: 8 a.m. to noon; hosted by Ocean City Gardens Civic Association; Cardiff Triangle off the Gardens Parkway near the Longport bridge, Ocean City; proceeds benefit the scholarship fund, island beautification and other humanitarian efforts supported by the association.
FOR KIDS
Monday, June 28
BEGINNING SPANISH FOR KIDS: 10 a.m. Mondays, through July 26; hosted by Avalon Library; virtual Spanish classes for kids. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
Tuesday, June 29
STORYTIME: 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesdays through September; join Miss Linda for a virtual storytime; stories and songs for children of all ages; program will be made available via a link. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
VIRTUAL READING BUDDIES TRAINING SESSION: 6 to 7 p.m.; for ages 13-18; trains teens for a new program at the library which partners kids (ages 6-10) who want to sharpen their reading skills with trained teen volunteers; kids and teens will read to each other over Zoom; Cumberland County Library, 800 E. Commerce St., Bridgeton. 856-453-2210, ext. 26105 or CCLNJ.org.
Wednesday, June 30
GARDEN MIXED MEDIA CONCERTINA BOOKS: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; held virtually; create a multi-faceted garden scene using folded paper, pencil, charcoal, paint, stencils, and collage. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
OUTDOOR STORYTIME: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; for ages 5 and younger; stories, songs and other fun activities; Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave., Vineland; registration required. 856-794-4244 or VinelandLibrary.org.
GROUPS
Saturday, June 26
YOGA - OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
Sunday, June 27
MEDITATION - ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email to join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800.
Monday, June 28
'GOT STRESS?' ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Tuesday, June 29
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE - ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; provides a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; provides students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.
WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, June 30
BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. June 30, July 28; for adults 18 years of age and older; held via Zoom and presented by the Atlantic City Library; discuss "The Warmth of Other Suns"; registration is required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
HEALTH, FITNESS
Saturday, June 26
YOGA CLASS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; bring your own equipment; Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5, reservations required. 856-457-9869.
MUSIC
Friday, June 25
GHOST TOWN BLUES BAND - PAVILION IN THE PINES SUMMER CONCERT: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Atlantic Shore Pines Campground, 450 Ishmael Road, Tuckerton; $25 advance, $30 day of show. 609-709-7031 or LizzieRoseMusic.com.
REUNIONS
VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.