Community calendar

ITALIAN LANGUAGE: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; provides a basic understanding of the Italian language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.

SPANISH LANGUAGE: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through July 24; with Giovanna Capizola; provides students a basic understanding of the Spanish language and culture; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

WOMEN'S WELLNESS GROUP - ONLINE: 9 to 10 a.m. last Tuesdays; topics of discussion change monthly, but focus on some aspect of wellness with a variety of themes; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800, ext. 0 or MHAAC.info.

Wednesday, June 30

BLACK STORIES MATTER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: 4 to 4:45 p.m. June 30, July 28; for adults 18 years of age and older; held via Zoom and presented by the Atlantic City Library; discuss "The Warmth of Other Suns"; registration is required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.