College news

Odalys Noyola Montecinos, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Montecinos graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts.

Robert P. Lind, of Northfield, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Lind graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.

Ryan Rybka, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Rybka graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.

Dean’s list

Emma Melhorn, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Rutgers-New Brunswick.

Dale Shober, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia Tech.

Maxwell Castellano, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University.

Jake Newell, of Ventnor, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.