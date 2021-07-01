College news

Graduations
Georgia Majka, of Ocean View, is a member of Marietta College's spring 2021 graduating class. Majka graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies.
Michael Louis Mucciarone, of Linwood, is a member of Norwich University's spring 2021 graduating class. Mucciarone graduated with a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in construction management.
Olivia Martinelli, of Woodbine, is a member of West Virginia University's spring 2021 graduating class. Martinelli graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Physical Eduation/Teacher Education.
Alexandra Arabio, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Cedar Crest College's spring 2021 graduating class. Arabio graduated with a degree in Forensic Science.
High school students receive Associate's Degrees
Gianette Lareina Ayala, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Ayala graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Emily Rose DiGilio, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. DiGilio graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Alexa Dipalantino, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Dipalantino graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Madison Fowler, of Eldora, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Fowler graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Morgan A. Kern, of Woodbine, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Kern graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies.
Jill Ann Nichols, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Nichols graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies.
Cordelia Marie O'Such, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. O'Such graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies and an Associate in Science in Health Science.
Makenna R. Pelouze, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Pelouze graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with High Honors.
Leonor B. Rodriguez, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Rodriguez graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Aurora L. Woodring, of Cape May Court House, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Woodring graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies with Honors.
Kate Herlihy, of Dennisville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Herlihy graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies.
Ava Frie, of Woodbine, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Frie graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in General Studies.
Robert P. Lind, of Northfield, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Lind graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.
Ryan Rybka, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College's spring 2021 graduating class. Rybka graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.
Dean’s list
Emma Melhorn, of Somers Point, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Rutgers-New Brunswick.
Dale Shober, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia Tech.
Maxwell Castellano, of Northfield, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University.
Brenden Kelley, of Cape May Court House, was named to Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Chloe Selover, of Woodbine, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.
Lacey Berk, of Margate, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.
Kyle Ross, of Mays Landing, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.
Alexandra Ramirez, of Cape May Court House, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary's University.
Joshua Brown, of Ocean City, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary's University.
Danielle Donoghue, of Ocean City, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary's University.
Jay Barrett, of Avalon, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College.
Timothy Hannon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College.
Abigail Laureti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.
Rhiannon Brooke Ginnetti, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.
Presidents list
Gregory Carroll, of Cape May Court House, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.
Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.
Kiley Pettit, of Ocean City, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at College of Charleston.
Kelly Bretones, of Linwood, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.