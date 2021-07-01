College news

Danielle Donoghue, of Ocean City, was named the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary's University.

Jay Barrett, of Avalon, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College.

Timothy Hannon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College.

Abigail Laureti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.

Rhiannon Brooke Ginnetti, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.

Presidents list

Gregory Carroll, of Cape May Court House, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.

Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.

Kiley Pettit, of Ocean City, was named to the President's list for the spring 2021 semester at College of Charleston.