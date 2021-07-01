College news

Graduations
Michael Louis Mucciarone, of Linwood, is a member of Norwich University’s spring 2021 graduating class. Mucciarone graduated with a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude in construction management.
Alexandra Arabio, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Cedar Crest College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Arabio graduated with a degree in Forensic Science.
Kyle Ross, of Mays Landing, is a member of Muhlenberg College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Ross graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Finance.
Lacey Berk, of Margate, is a member of Muhlenberg College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Berk graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre.
Tara Griffiths, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Ithaca College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Griffiths graduated from Ithaca College with a BS in Exercise Science.
High school students receive Associate’s Degrees
Rocco M. Mancuso, of Brigantine, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Mancuso graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with High Honors.
Dakota H. Bivens, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Bivens graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies.
Amira Saleema Walker, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Walker graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors.
Gisele Navarrete, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Navarrete graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors.
Michekender Marcelin, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Marcelin graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors.
Detty Maidanove Exantus, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Exantus graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors.
Anahi Riveros-Guzman, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Riveros-Guzman graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts with High Honors.
Noel Gonzalez, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Gonzalez graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts.
Odalys Noyola Montecinos, of Pleasantville, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Montecinos graduated with an Associate in Arts Degree in Liberal Arts.
Robert P. Lind, of Northfield, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Lind graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.
Ryan Rybka, of Egg Harbor Township, is a member of Atlantic Cape Community College’s spring 2021 graduating class. Rybka graduated with an Associate in Science Degree in Aviation Studies with Honors.
Dean’s list
Dale Shober, of Ventnor, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Georgia Tech.
Maxwell Castellano, of Northfield, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Shenandoah University.
Ethan Ganard, of Galloway Township, was named to Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Hunter McDonald, of Galloway Township, was named to Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Clay Olley, of Galloway Township, was named to Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Jake Newell, of Ventnor, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.
Lacey Berk, of Margate, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.
Kyle Ross, of Mays Landing, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.
Timothy Hannon, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Ithaca College.
Abigail Laureti, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.
Rhiannon Brooke Ginnetti, of Galloway Township, was named to the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Centenary University.
Presidents list
Courtney Carmen, of Egg Harbor Township, was named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.
Kelly Bretones, of Linwood, was named to the President’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University.
Faculty honors
Aakash Gupte, of Linwood, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the spring 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.