College news

Hunter McDonald, of Galloway Township, was named to Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Clay Olley, of Galloway Township, was named to Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Jake Newell, of Ventnor, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Zoe Bork, of Egg Harbor Township, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Victoria Clarke, of Egg Harbor City, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Sarah Palmer, of Mays Landing, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Susquehanna University.

Lacey Berk, of Margate, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.

Kyle Ross, of Mays Landing, was named the Dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Muhlenberg College.