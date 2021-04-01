 Skip to main content
Yungchou Wang welcomed as administrative director of laboratory services at Cape Regional Health System
Yungchou Wang

 Susan Staeger / Provided

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Yungchou Wang, MBA, MT (ASCP), BB (ASCP) as administrative director of laboratory services.

Wang will oversee all laboratory and pathology services at Cape Regional Medical Center, including histology, microbiology, blood bank, phlebotomy, and the Laboratory Outreach Service that provides laboratory services to over 67 nursing and long term facilities throughout New Jersey.

Wang earned a master's degree in business administration from Rutgers Business School, Rutgers University, Newark and a bachelor of science in clinical laboratory sciences from SUNY Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, New York. He has over 20 years of experience in clinical laboratory services and management, most recently, serving as blood bank supervisor at Shore Medical Center.

Cape Regional’s Laboratory Department is accredited by the College of American Pathologists and provides blood draw services at Cape Regional Medical Center, North Cape May and Rio Grande. For more information, see caperegional.com or call 609-463-2140.

