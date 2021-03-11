World Water Day online event offers info on saving water, money, and the planet

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, in observance of World Water Day, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub and local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors for Atlantic and Cape May Counties will host a two-part virtual event focused on water. The event will be held online via Zoom.

World Water Day is an annual international observance on March 22 that brings attention to the importance of water as a resource. This online event, offered in two parts, will provide information to get people thinking about this essential resource along with actions to take to protect and conserve water.

6 to 7 p.m. March 22:

Day 1: How to Be a Good Water Citizen

Do you know where our water comes from? Learn more about our water and simple steps you can take at home to save water and money! As a bonus, these actions also benefit the environment.

Here’s what you will learn about:

• Where Your Water Comes From – Mark Demitroff, Pinelands Geographer

• Use Less Water & Save More – Loretta Pregartner, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador

• Rain Barrels – Bill Stuempfig, Surfrider