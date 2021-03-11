World Water Day online event offers info on saving water, money, and the planet

On Monday, March 22 and Tuesday, March 23, in observance of World Water Day, the Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub and local AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassadors for Atlantic and Cape May Counties will host a two-part virtual event focused on water. The event will be held online via Zoom.
World Water Day is an annual international observance on March 22 that brings attention to the importance of water as a resource. This online event, offered in two parts, will provide information to get people thinking about this essential resource along with actions to take to protect and conserve water.
6 to 7 p.m. March 22:
Day 1: How to Be a Good Water Citizen
Do you know where our water comes from? Learn more about our water and simple steps you can take at home to save water and money! As a bonus, these actions also benefit the environment.
Here’s what you will learn about:
• Where Your Water Comes From – Mark Demitroff, Pinelands Geographer
• Use Less Water & Save More – Loretta Pregartner, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador
• Rain Barrels – Bill Stuempfig, Surfrider
• Native Landscaping – Steve Fiedler, Southeastern Chapter, NJ Native Plant Society
Noon to 1 p.m. March 23:
Day 2: Diving Deeper into Water Conservation
You know how to save water and you’re ready to learn more. This panel will share some great information about water treatment, tackling pollution, stormwater, water quality and more.
Learn from the experts:
• How Your Wastewater Is Treated – Joseph Pantalone, ACUA and Joshua Palombo, CMCMUA
• Your Storm Drains & You – Dylan O’Brien, AmeriCorps Watershed Ambassador
• Water Quality in Local Waterways – Fred Akers, Great Egg Harbor Watershed Association
The Atlantic Cape May Sustainable Jersey Hub was formed to support collaboration between Green Teams in Atlantic and Cape May Counties, however, Hub events are always open to the public.
Register online at http://bit.ly/OurWaterACMHub or go to AtlanticCapeMayRegionalHub.wordpress.com.