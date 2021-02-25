Workforce training grants available for in-demand jobs and careers

RIO GRANDE — The Workforce Development program offers eligible residents career counseling and education/training grants up to $4,000 for a wide variety of in-demand jobs such as LPN, Dental Assistant, Computer Technology, HVAC/Plumbing, Certified Nurse Assistant, CDL-B/A license, Culinary Arts, Skin Care Specialist, Welding, Pharmacy Technician, Cosmetology, Office Network Specialist, Electrician, Auto Mechanic and many more.

For residents looking for On-The-Job training opportunities, the Workforce Development program provides an opportunity for unemployed/underemployed workers to be paid for learning a new trade for a period of up to 26 weeks. The goal is for workers to learn while on the job, with full-time employment being the goal. Call the OJT Specialist at the One-Stop Career Center to find out more information regarding current employers participating in the program.

The Cape May County One Stop Career Center has relocated to the new County Commons complex, located at 3801 Route 9 South, Unit 3, in Rio Grande. Formerly located in Wildwood, the One Stop houses the Cape May County Division of Workforce Development, the New Jersey State Department of Labor Employment Services, and the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services.