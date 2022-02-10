Wood Engravers Exhibit at Stockton

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University Art Gallery will host the the exhibit “Wood Engravers’ Network: 4th Triennial,” through April 5 in the upper L-wing art gallery.

Professor Michael McGarvey will give a walking tour of the exhibition from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

The exhibit, sponsored by the Wood Engravers’ Network, features 65 contemporary relief engravings representing an international group of artists from Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, England, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United States.

Wood engraving is a unique mash-up of metal engraving and relief printing where an original drawing is cut into the surface of an endgrain wood block with the same tools that metal engravers use, called burins. The cut block is inked and pressure is applied to transfer ink to paper as a mirror reflected image. The prints are multiple originals created in limited editions, not reproductions or digital creations, offering an affordable entry into collecting original and unique works of art.