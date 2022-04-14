 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's Community Club of Cape May presentation

  • 0
Lynda Towns presented to WCCCM about the Harriet Tubman Museum on 3-17-22.jpg
Marilyn Meikle, provided

Mrs. Lynda Towns spoke at the Women’s Community Club of Cape May recently on the Harriet Tubman Museum located in Cape May. The stories that were presented were interesting and informative to the members of the club. She spoke about how Harriet Tubman was an important lady with her leading other slaves to freedom at the risk of her own life.

Also, mentioned was the originating of the Harriet Tubman Museum located on Lafayette Street in Cape May, which is next to the Macedonia Baptist Church. One can’t forget the Rev. Robert Davis, who was the pastor at the church for a very long time. The first room in the museum is dedicated to him.

The museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the museum, visit info@harriettubmanmuseum.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bald Eagles in New Jersey

One very early morning this winter, I was driving down a road in Galloway Township and looked across a field to see a bald eagle perched on a …

Secure Act 2.0

Last week, on March 29, the House passed a bill that I have been watching with interest for some time. It is known as the Securing a Strong Re…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News