Women's Community Club of Cape May presentation

Mrs. Lynda Towns spoke at the Women’s Community Club of Cape May recently on the Harriet Tubman Museum located in Cape May. The stories that were presented were interesting and informative to the members of the club. She spoke about how Harriet Tubman was an important lady with her leading other slaves to freedom at the risk of her own life.

Also, mentioned was the originating of the Harriet Tubman Museum located on Lafayette Street in Cape May, which is next to the Macedonia Baptist Church. One can’t forget the Rev. Robert Davis, who was the pastor at the church for a very long time. The first room in the museum is dedicated to him.

The museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information about the museum, visit info@harriettubmanmuseum.org.