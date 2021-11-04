Women's Community Club of Cape May celebrates centenary

The Women’s Community Club of Cape May celebrates 100 years of service in Cape May on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at the Inn of Cape May Alethea’s Restaurant.

The WCCCM serves the Cape May community through education, fund raising and donations. Educational opportunities include field trips, arts and craft projects, performing arts activities and monthly programs. Fund raisers have included card parties, fashion shows, luncheons and raffles. We support local charities through collections of needed goods, and generous donations from the community and members.

Our growth with the times is exemplified by our college scholarship program: In 1923, the first scholarship awarded was $5; today 2 scholarships of $1,000 each are awarded. The WCCCM supports CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children), local food banks, Caring for Kids, as well as other important county organizations.

To make a donation, to buy tickets or for information on membership in the Women’s Community Club of Cape May, contact Janis, our membership chair, at 609-972-1496.