Winners of the 2022 Cape May County Earth Day Logo Contest Announced

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The winners of the Cape May County Park and Zoo Earth Day Logo Contest have been announced. This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet.” Students from throughout the county were invited to submit their logo entry.

The following winners were selected from the 125 entries received from students from 11 different schools, kindergarten through high school.

The first-place design, which will be featured on the official Earth Day tote bag, was entered by Cara Stehman, a high school student at Cape May County Technical School.

The second-place entry is from Carli Giles, from the Ocean City Intermediate School. Chosen for third-place in a tie, are entries from Jason Sweitzer, from Cape May Technical School, and Aliyah Andujar, from Middle Township High School.

The logo contest is sponsored by the Cape May County Board of Commissioners and the Cape May County Park and Zoo and is held annually to commemorate the County’s Earth Day Celebration.

“This is a signature event that has become more significant each year. It is so much more than a fun day for families, it’s a hands-on learning opportunity for kids and adults to understand the impact they make on the planet. Being good stewards of the planet is especially important for Cape May County residents who see first-hand the impacts on our coastal environment and sea life. Individuals can make small changes that combined make a huge difference,” said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the County Parks and Zoo.

The Cape May County Earth Day Celebration will take place at the Cape May County Park and Zoo on Saturday, April 23. The day begins with a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. The event will be a fun-filled day of activities including music, bounce houses, interactive drum circle, educational exhibits, crafts, fabulous food, and Disney characters performing “Save Planet Earth.”

The theme “Invest in the Planet” is inclusive, with everyone from the young to adults able to make a difference and improve the environment for the future, said program coordinators. “What our children learn at this event will stay with them through their lives, it doesn’t get much better than that”, added Hayes.

New to event this year is “Run Wild,” a 5K walk and run sponsored in part by Sturdy Savings Bank, which is celebrating its 100th year anniversary. The run will be held on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. on April 24 and will feature a course that runs through a section of the zoo. Register online at Runsignup.com/capemayzoo5k.