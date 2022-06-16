 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwoods offer free weekly Friday Night Fireworks starting June 24

061622-cat-cap-wwfireworksphoto1.jpg

Friday Night Fireworks light up the sky in the Wildwoods, NJ beginning Friday, June 24 on the beach at Pine Avenue in the City of Wildwood.

 Suasion Communications Group, Provided

WILDWOOD — Free Friday Night Fireworks will light up the night sky over the Wildwoods’ beaches and Boardwalk all summer long beginning June 24 and continuing each Friday until Sept. 2.

Beginning at 10 p.m., enjoy a spectacular nighttime display of fireworks exploding to a musical score that is played all along the Boardwalk and simulcast on 98.7 The Coast radio.

Launched from Pine Avenue and the beach, the fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Wildwoods beach and Boardwalk.

Rain dates are 10 p.m. Sundays.

The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be 10 p.m. that Monday.

Live web cams at wildwoodsnj.com/view-webcam will also broadcast the displays.

