Wildwoods kick off summer 2022 with jam-packed Memorial Day weekend

The Wildwoods are welcoming visitors to enjoy the best of the Jersey Shore during Memorial Day weekend.

Events include:

Unlocking of the Ocean: The fun begins 11 a.m. Friday on the beach at Andrews Avenue as state, county and local officials, local schoolchildren and guest speakers officially unlock the ocean with the Wildwoods’ large, ornate "W" key. Colorful kites will serve as the backdrop as the International Kite Festival simultaneously gets underway. The event is free to attend.

Island Shuttle launch: The Wildwoods Island Shuttle will begin service Thursday, starting with weekends-only service Memorial Day weekend to June 19. A free app, Jitney Surfer, allows riders to view a map of shuttle routes and real-time locations of each shuttle. The cost to ride will be $3 one-way, and $4 on the late-night route. Service will be "stop on demand" for the entire route.

Kite festival: The 36th annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival, the largest kite festival in North America, features kite makers from around the world flying their most colorful creations. The festival is free to spectators and kicks off 11 a.m. Friday on the beach at Andrews Avenue, south of the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales Tent, a Friday night kite social and the 9 p.m. illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande Avenue beach behind the Wildwoods sign. The festival continues 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday with events geared toward introducing folks to the sport of kiting. Join in the Kite Candy Drop, the Running of the Bols and the Rev Meg Fly; fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition. Also featured are free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach. The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m. Saturday. The auction is open to the public, and many unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid. The kite festivities conclude with the free World Indoor Kite Competition 9:30 a.m. May 30 at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite fliers will showcase their ability to fly a kite indoors without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music. For more information, visit skyfestivals.com.

Gymnastics championships: The U.S. Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs will return to the Convention Center to hold the Regional Gymnastics Championships. Athletes will compete on the floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. The competitions will be choreographed to music, and prizes will be awarded to the top finishers. Times are 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday (Times are subject to change). Admission fee TBA. For more information, call 609-704-9700 or visit usaigc.com.

Fitness in the Plaza featuring Boot Camp Circuit Training: Kick off summer with two Memorial Day weekend workouts at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Monday at Byrne Plaza. $10. For more information, visit dooww.com.

Crest Best Swim Fest: The Crest Best Swim Fest features a Freedom Mile with a 1-Mile Open Water Swim and Freedom ¼-Mile with a 500-yard open water swim Saturday at Sunset Lake in Wildwood Crest. Athlete check-in begins at 6:15 a.m., and the first race begins at 7:45 a.m. For more information, visit runsignup.com/crestbestswimfest.

Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market: The Downtown Wildwood Farmers Market kicks off its ninth season 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine. The market is the place to be every Saturday morning from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend for Jersey Fresh produce, baked goods, specialty foods, gifts and more. Extending from Byrne Plaza, at 3400 Pacific Ave., from Oak Avenue to Schellenger Avenue, the market will feature over 60 vendors. There will be live music and family entertainment, as well as free parking. For more information, call 609-523-1602 or visit dooww.com.

Beach Boys tickets: Avoid the fees and purchase your Beach Boys concert tickets in person at the Wildwoods Convention Center during a one-day, in-person ticket sales event. The Ticketmaster box office at the Convention Center will be open for Beach Boys ticket sales 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Beach Boys will bring their “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” tour to the Convention Center on Aug. 27.

Craft show: The Boardwalk Craft Show, featuring handmade products, will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Boardwalk, rain or shine. For more information, call 609-522-0378 or 609-522-0198 or visit boardwalkcrafts.com.

Sunrise on Sunday Veteran Flag Service: A free ceremony will take place beginning May 29, and every Sunday morning throughout the summer, to raise the casket flag of a veteran and to honor and remember all veterans. It will be held at the Lou Booth Amphitheater at Second and Ocean avenues in North Wildwood. Arrive 10 minutes before sunrise to participate in a 20-minute tribute and inspirational message. For more information, call 610-823-7879.

Patrick Corcoran 5K Memorial Day Run to Remember: Annual 5K and 1-mile walk will be held Sunday at 16th Avenue and the beach next to the North Wildwood Beach Patrol headquarters. Registration is 7:30 a.m., and the race is at 9. The event will benefit veterans and those who have lost loved ones in service to their country. Registration is $30. For more information, call 267-566-8359 or 215-990-8689, or visit nwwvetrun.com.

Free Summer Kickoff Concert: Wildwood Crest’s Summer Kickoff Concert will take place 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. The outdoor, all-ages concert will feature dance and party hits by the Chatterband. Bring your beach or lawn chair.

North Wildwood Memorial Day ceremony: A Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by VFW Post 5941 will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the North Wildwood Veterans Monument at Spruce and New York avenues. There also will be a service at 9:30 a.m. at the Hereford Inlet Lighthouse flagpole where the names of Post 5941 members who have died since last Memorial Day will be read and their service honored. For more information, call 609-729-5832.

Wildwood Memorial Day ceremony: Residents and visitors alike are invited to pay their respects during a ceremony Monday at American Legion Post No. 184 at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Service begins at 11 a.m. For more information, call 609-522-3613 or visit legion184.org.