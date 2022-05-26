Wildwoods announce summer shuttle service

WILDWOOD — The Wildwoods will launch an island shuttle service Memorial Day weekend, officials said last week.

The Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority; the mayors of Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and North Wildwood; and officials from the Jitney Association will hold a news conference Friday in front of the Wildwoods sign on the Boardwalk at Rio Grande Avenue to announce the service.

The news conference will take place at 11:45 a.m., immediately following the Wildwoods' annual Unlocking of the Ocean ceremony at 11 a.m. on the beach at Andrews Avenue, according to a news release. Two new Wildwoods Island Shuttles will be on display.

The shuttles will begin service Thursday, starting with weekends-only service Memorial Day weekend through June 19. Service will transition to a daily route June 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 5, with shuttles returning to weekend-only service Sept. 9 through Oct. 22.

The shuttles, provided by the Jitney Association, will be adorned with the Wildwoods logo, according to the release. Each shuttle will have 13 seats, a wheelchair lift and make multiple stops from 5 p.m. to midnight.

“The Wildwoods Island Shuttle will provide a convenient way for visitors to ride from their hotels, motels and vacation rentals to the Boardwalk and all three amusement piers without having to move their cars and find parking,” Mayors Don Cabrera of Wildwood Crest, Pete Byron of Wildwood and Patrick Rosenello of North Wildwood said in a statement.

The shuttles will run the length of the island, beginning in the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township, moving along Atlantic Avenue and making their way up to Ocean Avenue in Wildwood Crest. The shuttle will then take passengers up to Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk in Wildwood, then north on Atlantic Avenue before making a final stop at Morey’s Piers at 26th Avenue and the Boardwalk at the North Wildwood border. An additional late-night route is planned for the North Wildwoods entertainment district, with shuttle service continuing down Atlantic Avenue to Third and Old New Jersey avenues.

A free mobile app, Jitney Surfer, allows riders to view a map of shuttle routes and real-time locations of each shuttle. The cost to ride will be $3 one-way and $4 on the late-night route. Service will be "stop on demand" for the entire route, according to the release.

For more information, visit wildwoodsnj.com.