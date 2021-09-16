Wildwood Fall Big Class Car Show slated for Sept. 24-26

THE WILDWOODS – Start your engines and cruise on down to the Wildwoods for one of the most exciting car enthusiast weekends at the Jersey Shore taking place Friday, Sept. to Sunday, Sept. 26. JSM Productions LLC welcomes you to the Fall 2021 Wildwood Big Show with two locations for one great weekend!

On Pacific Avenue in Downtown Wildwood, the Wildwood Big Show will feature all the favorite classic cars that typically line the boardwalk. Spectators can stroll Pacific Avenue and experience the craftsmanship and beauty of hundreds of restored classic cars. These classics of all makes and models are at least 25 years old or older. Participants and spectators alike can enjoy the cars, plus experience all the fine restaurants, bars and shops located in Downtown Wildwood throughout the day. Cars will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.