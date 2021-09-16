Wildwood Fall Big Class Car Show slated for Sept. 24-26

THE WILDWOODS – Start your engines and cruise on down to the Wildwoods for one of the most exciting car enthusiast weekends at the Jersey Shore taking place Friday, Sept. to Sunday, Sept. 26. JSM Productions LLC welcomes you to the Fall 2021 Wildwood Big Show with two locations for one great weekend!
On Pacific Avenue in Downtown Wildwood, the Wildwood Big Show will feature all the favorite classic cars that typically line the boardwalk. Spectators can stroll Pacific Avenue and experience the craftsmanship and beauty of hundreds of restored classic cars. These classics of all makes and models are at least 25 years old or older. Participants and spectators alike can enjoy the cars, plus experience all the fine restaurants, bars and shops located in Downtown Wildwood throughout the day. Cars will be displayed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Wildwoods Convention Center will host the Big Show Ocean Invitational, a hand-picked selection of high-end specialty cars, as well as the Big Show Car Corral, which features a variety of cars that will be for sale by private owners; plus vendors selling car-related parts and accessories. The Big Show Ocean Invitational and Big Show Car Corral will be open Friday from noon to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. — 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daytime access to the event is free to the public. After 5 p.m., only show participants and ticket holders will be allowed entry into the Wildwoods Convention Center.
The Big Show finale will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. with an award ceremony to present the Downtown Wildwood Top 40, Best of Show Stock, Best of Show Modified, and The Old School Memorial Award winners from the show on Pacific Avenue; and the Ocean Invitational Top 20, Best Engine, Best Interior, Best Paint and Best Undercarriage winners from the display in the Wildwoods Convention Center.
For more information about the Wildwood Big Show, to register your vehicle, or apply as a vendor, visit: www.wildwoodcarshows.com.
For additional information about the Wildwoods, visit WildwoodsNJ.com or call 800-992-9732.