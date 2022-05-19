Wildwood Crest Spring Yard Sale and paper-shredding service rescheduled for May 21

WILDWOOD CREST — Due to inclement weather the Borough of Wildwood Crest has rescheduled its Spring Borough-Wide Yard Sale for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 21.

Households that registered to host a sale site will have their applications applied to the new date. However, those already registered are not obligated to participate on the new date.

Those wishing to become an official yard sale location can submit a registration form through Monday, May 16, to the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department. There is no cost to register. Forms are available for download at the top of the front page of the wildwoodcrest.org website.

As part of yard sale day, an industrial-sized paper shredder will be available for use by borough residents from 8 to 11 a.m. The paper shredder will be located at the Department of Public Works garage along Bayview Drive between Newark and Jefferson avenues. An up-to-date recycling center permit will be required to use the paper shredder.

A printed list of yard sale locations is available as of May 18 at the following locations: Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center, 5800 Ocean Ave.; Wildwood Crest Borough Hall, 6101 Pacific Ave.; Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool, 8800 New Jersey Ave.; and The Hardware Store, 105 W. Aster Road. A downloadable PDF of yard sale addresses will also be available on the front page of the borough website at wildwoodcrest.org.

Residents and visitors are reminded to obey all traffic laws as they travel through the borough on the day of the event. Following the yard sale, registered participants are strongly encouraged to leave bulk items, electronics, metal and rigid plastics curbside for pickup by the Wildwood Crest Public Works Department.

Unsold and unwanted clothing can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center at Heather Road and Ocean Avenue. All collected items will be donated to a local clothing bank. All donated clothing must be in a plastic bag. In addition, the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department will accept donated items for a food drive. Items in need for the food drive include non-perishable, nutritious, healthy canned or dry foods. Household soap and paper products can also be included. Items collected from the food drive will be donated to the Lazarus House Food Pantry in Wildwood. Clothing, food and household items can be dropped off at the Crest Pier Recreation Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the yard sale.

In addition, official Wildwood Crest merchandise will also be on sale at the Crest Pier from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the yard sale.

The Spring Borough-Wide Yard Sale is co-hosted by the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department and the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works. A Fall Borough-Wide Yard Sale is scheduled for Oct. 1.