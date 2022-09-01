 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol announces late-season lifeguard coverage

WILDWOOD CREST — All beaches will be open and protected by lifeguards, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Sept. 5 and on the Sept. 10 and 11.

Due to limited available staff, seven beaches will be protected by lifeguards from Sept. 6 to 9. Those beaches include Buttercup-Lavender, Sweetbriar-Wisteria, Palm-Lotus, Stockton-Stanton, Miami-Monterey, Preston-Hollywood and Trenton-Newark.

Full lifeguard coverage for the 2022 season will conclude on Sept. 11. A response team will be available for emergency calls from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends of Sept. 17 and 18 and Sept. 24 and 25.

Transport service for the handicapped will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Sept. 11.

The Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol strongly advises all bathers to swim at lifeguard protected beaches and only during the hours of operation.

For further information, call the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol at 609-522-3825.

